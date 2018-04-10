This company wants to build a hotel in space and will charge $9.5 million per guest

Space exploration is an integral part of humanity’s advancement. And ever since we reached it, and the idea of commercial flights came closer to reality, people have wondered if hotels in space were far off. It seems like their questions have been answered after Orion Span, a new entrant in the space hoteliers’ league, announced its plans of launching a single module luxury space hotel into the earth’s orbit by 2022.

The hotel will be called Aurora Station and a 12 day round trip to it would see you coughing up $9.5 million per person. That’s about $ 791,666 per night. This also includes a 3-month training session on earth.

"We want to get people into space because it's the final frontier for our civilization," Orion Span's founder and chief executive, Frank Bunger, told Bloomberg. Talking about his aim to put people in space at less than $ 10 million, he told Bloomberg, "Everybody's forecasting that [launch prices are] going to fall… Almost every week there's another rocket launch company that's starting up with a new way to get to orbit cheaper, faster, better."

Orion Span’s planned hotel offers attractions such as zero gravity flying throughout the station, views of patrons' hometowns from space, the option to partake in research experiments such as growing food while in orbit, and live-streaming with friends and family at home through high-speed internet.