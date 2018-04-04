This deadly online challenge is set to gross you out

After the Blue Whale Challenge, we now have an online challenge which has resurfaced. If you thought the Blue Whale challenge is bonkers, wait till you hear this one. Known as the condom snorting challenge, it adds another feather to what a condom usually does. The challenge involves snorting up condoms through one’s nose and then pulling them out of the mouth.

The following video is pretty graphic:

The trend was first identified when a video dating back to 2007 started doing the rounds in 2013. A report in the Washington Post said that “people are back at it again”. Commenting on the trend, Stephen Enriquez, a state education specialist in San Antonio, told a media channel, “Because these days our teens are doing everything for likes, views and subscribers… As graphic as it is, we have to show parents because teens are going online looking for challenges and re-creating them.”

If you thought this is cool and the next hip thing to show off at a party, think again. Bruce Lee, an associate professor at the John Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, warned that the condom can get stuck in your nose or throat, “blocking your breathing or causing you to choke.”

Other health experts recommend people to stop the dangerous trend. The spermicidal lubricant that is found on most condoms can cause irritation in the inner lining of the nose and cause allergic reactions or infections. And you thought the Tide Pod Challenge was dangerous.

So if you’re still in the mood to use the condom the way it’s not mean to be, think hard about your choices. Grab a book or catch a game, your life is precious, don’t throw it away for a few likes and subscribes.