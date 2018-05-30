THIS Instagram artist is exploring female sexuality through 'fruit porn' videos

Across corners of the first world to the third world, female sexuality remains unexplored in different scales. In fact, how there's a visible lack of feminine fantasy in popular culture, has irked many debates, especially from progressives around the globe. On that light, California based artist Stephanie Sarley has resorted to a unique form of expression to replicate female orgasm... or, so it looks like!

You might remember Punjabi poet Rupi Kaur's Instagram photo being removed because it had Rupi sleeping with a patch of menstrual blood on her pants. In a system so weighed down by stigmas, Stephanie had no easy way out.

She once had her account randomly shut, but managed to recover it, reports the Daily Mail. The second time, she was at the receiving end again, as she reported too many instances of copyright infringements because her work was picked to make memes!

Stephanie's way of work comes across as not only innovative, but also compels your senses to think.

"I didn’t invent fingering fruit. It’s a natural thing to finger things, to play with your food. But, what I invented was a compelling video that meant something to people, about menstruation and virginity and sex and love," she told the Daily Dot.

As and when we talk about sexual fetish, it has been long ruled by the masculine hankering and that's how the popular taste and art have perceived it as well.

"My standards don’t have to be defined by what the socio-normative ways people think a woman should be. It’s about paving your own identity in spaces dominated by toxic masculinity and false ideals. I work to challenge the concept of the muse and the perception of women’s sexuality. Now it’s the woman who creates the art, who is the art too. In parodying porn clickbait culture and female archetypes with many of my fruit art videos, I’m reclaiming an authentic representation of my womanhood and female sexuality from the objectification of women and the male gaze," she told Art Zealous, during a conversation.

Art, especially when it's bold, offends many. Leave aside people who can't fathom such open expressions of desire, Stephanie has even received enough backlash from the vegan community for 'wasting food'. She has her answer on point, though.

More power to artists who mend ways and create new ones too!