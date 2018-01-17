This place is the coldest on earth, eyelashes freeze, there’s 21 hours of darkness

Ever heard of Oymyakon? It’s this settlement in Russia’s Yakutia region housing about 500 people, and it is known as the coldest permanently occupied region in the world. A recent drop in temperature this week sent the mercury plunging to record lows. The average temperature in the region is around minus 58 degrees Fahrenheit during winter. This time the official measurements stood at minus 74 degrees this week.

It turned out that a new digital thermometer that was installed in the town for everyone to see broke as it recorded minus 80 degrees this Sunday. According to a local daily, a few residents said their own measurements has shown the temperature reach below minus 88 degrees, close to an old record set in Oymyakon back in the 1930s. The lowest record set in this town is minus 98 degrees, in 2013.

According to reports, eyelashes froze, there’s a constant danger of frostbites, even cars are kept running when they’re not being used in case the batteries die due to the cold weather. The town remains dark for 21 hours a day in winter.

Normally schools remain open even as temperatures hit minus 40, but they were closed on Tuesday.

Oymyakon has often caught the fascination of tourists and many travel to the town to witness its lifestyle. According to reports, the winter diet is mostly based on meat which is sometimes consumed raw or in frozen form due to crops not growing in those temperatures. According to Wired, regional specialties include stroganina, raw, long-sliced frozen fish, reindeer meat, raw frozen horse liver and ice cubes of horse blood with macaroni.