This summer, make sure your dog has his day!

The ever-increasing temperatures around this time of the year is not only bad news for you, it also spells doom for your furry friends. Keeping your pup hydrated is basic but you don’t really want to stop there, do you? After all, the lil’ angels deserve a bit more than just a ‘who’s a good boy’ and a snack. Here’s a look at a few ways you can give your dog, his day.

Floats

Let’s say you want to take a dip at the pool but don’t want to make your dog feel left out. This float is the perfect solution. Now he can keep you company as you go skinny dipping.

Grooming sessions

It’s hot so it’s cool to shave your dog’s fur, isn’t it? Wrong. Contrary to popular belief, it’s not a good idea to shave off your dog’s fur in summers as they act as a protective layer. The coat protects them from heat strokes and sunburns.

Don’t leave your pet in the car. Ever.

How would you like being locked in a car? In this heat, the inside temps of vehicles soar and leaving your dog in it will only cause him to suffer.

Dog hotels

This perhaps the best you could do for your dog. Dog hotels offer medical care, luxurious beds, ayurvedic massage oils, and serves mouthwatering food. The first dog hotel in India is named Critterati and located at Gurugram.

Dog beer

Finally, when you’re chilling with the bros, why should humans have all the fun? Snuffle’s dog beer is available online and it comes with a pack of four. It is non-alocholic, refreshes and rehydrates your dog.

Cheers!