This year you might have three new iPhones to choose from

We had all grown used to seeing one iPhone a year and then waiting for the next one. But that changed with the iPhone 6 Plus launching the same year as the iPhone 6 in 2014. Three years later Apple released the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X – all within the same quarter and according to analyst reports, this trend is likely to continue for 2018.

Amit Daryanani, an analyst from RBC Capital Markets suggested that Apple will be releasing three iPhones this year, all at the same time. The iPhone X is likely to have a successor and a possible iPhone X Plus is also on the cards. A cheaper iPhone with a 6.1-inch screen is also expected. It was also reported earlier that Apple is thinking of using LCD screens for its future phones.

“We think the new LCD iPhone (iPhone 9?) will be featured with a 6.1” full screen, and possibly with 3D sensing,” Daryanani writes. “Based on our channel checks, we believe the new features should drive iPhone 9 sell-through, provided pricing is reasonable. Additionally, we think there is potential for a larger-capacity battery as new features are added to iPhones.”

It is unclear what Apple plans to call the new iPhones which might be released this year. It could possibly be called the iPhone 9, seeing that Apple has skipped that number and jumped to X (read ten). Or they might just skip ‘9’. It has been predicted that the iPhone X’s successor will have a 6.5 inch OLED screen and the second phone might have a 5.8 inch OLED display. As far as designs are concerned, it is possible that none of the upcoming iPhones will have a TouchID.