Tinder’s new feature lets you score a date, but it’s a stalker’s wet dream

When it comes to setting up people for a date, Tinder does a better job than your usual wingman. Launched back in 2012, the app made a solid reputation for itself, hooking people up based on whatever information they share. But a recent announcement from Facebook set the alarm bells ringing for Tinder and the dating app had to come up with something.

Taking a cue from another app called Happn, Tinder released Places, a feature within the app. Places keeps track of every public location you’ve been to and connects you to people who’ve been there. “Now, you not only have something in common, you also have a genuine icebreaker and your first-date spot,” says Tinder on its blog.

This basically means that if you’ve walked down to the local store to grab some chips, Tinder will scout out other people who’ve been around that particular store and send you recommendations. Facebook for Dating also works in a similar way but finds matches based on events people are attending. Tinder says it’ll let you have something in common with your match, and is a ‘genuine icebreaker.’

The good news is that both apps let you opt out of the feature. Tinder also says that it won’t work real time. The bad part? Well, it’s basically a stalker’s wet dream. Think about it. An app that shows people exactly where you’ve been, giving them a fair idea of your habits.

At least, Tinder allows a degree of customisation. It allows you to delete a place or select the ‘Never show me there’ option.