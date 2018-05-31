Toblerone Tunnel: This dangerously new body obsession takes over Instagram

When you hear the word ‘Toblerone’, the foodie inside you immediately starts craving for the delicious triangular Swiss chocolate bar filled with nuggets of almond nougat. But hey fellas, the word now has a twist and it will kind of put you in a state of shock.

Something called ‘Toblerone tunnel’, a new type of a body fad, is taking over Instagram, and trust us it is seriously ridiculous. The phrase refers to a specific type of a triangular gap between your thighs which is noticeable beneath the extra-toned butts. And if you need examples, then check out pictures of Emily Ratajkowski, Kylie and Kendall Jenner.

Also, this is not the first time that such trends over body figures have made it to internet. Size zero and perfect beach bodies have been in the limelight for a while, but THIS is certainly beyond that. What exactly happens is that such trends lead to a mental block that a body of a woman should be alluring and has to be in a certain way. Further, even studies have shown that selfies and Instagram culture can have a negative effect on the self-esteem and mental health of the users.

So lastly, if you are on Instagram and come across anyone boasting about having the Toblerone tunnel and you do not have one, do not hate yourself. The fad is absolutely ridiculous.