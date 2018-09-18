Ankita Lokhande's European getaway has left us jealous!

After entertaining us with her TV shows, actor Ankita Lokhande is now treating us with some of the most gorgeous travel pictures ever. She is currently enjoying her European getaway and the glimpses from the exotic locations will make you instantly pack your bags and run away from your dull, usual hectic life. The pictures are nothing short of breathtaking! Check them out!

From her private yacht ride to videos of the Eiffel Tower and the exquisite beachy locations of Greece, the actor has loaded her Instagram feed with plenty of sneak-peeks from her trip. Her itinerary includes every beautiful locale of the country, and also the neighbouring islands of Santorini and Mykonos.

Her latest picture shows her donning a blue summer gown, in which she looks like a million bucks!

Look at her posing with the all-black formal outfit, carrying it with so much poise! Calling that hot will be an understatement!

Her jaw-dropping pictures make us fall in love with her again and again!

The pictures are alluring and we want more!

The TV bahu, whose character Archana from Pavitra Rishta had become a household name, is soon to make her Bollywood debut with Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi.