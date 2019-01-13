Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are just 'horsing' around in Australia

It is that time of the year when your social media might be flooding with pictures of couples holidaying at exotic locations. With Priyanka and Nick soaking in Carribean sun, we have now got our hands on Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma spending some quality time with each other in Australia. The actress took to her IG account and shared few photos where the two can be seen at what mostly looks like a farm, with Anushka capturing the image as, “Days like these…”

In the series of photos shared we see Virushka posing for the camera hugging each other and also flaunting their broad smile. They seem to be on a farm where they also posed with a horse. For those who don't know, Anushka is currently in Australia with hubby Virat where the Men in Blue are on their ODI mission. India made the country proud with a terrific win against the Aussies where Anushka had also congratulated Kohli and the Indian team on social media.

View this post on Instagram ♥️ A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on Jan 13, 2019 at 5:03am PST

It was December 11, 2017, when Bollywood actress Anushka tied the knot with Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli in Tuscany. Just like their weddings pictures were all dreamy, these latest pictures of the two from their romantic gateway also spell pure love, Keep them coming lovebirds.