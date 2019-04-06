Cost of Katrina Kaif's beachy vacation to Maldives can fund a trip for four

Rushabh Dhruv April 06 2019, 5.41 pm April 06 2019, 5.41 pm

Katrina Kaif made her remarkable debut on Instagram in 2017, sending her fans across the nation into a different level of frenzy. Ever since then, she has been using the photo-sharing app wisely. In less than a span of four months, she reached the five million mark on the platform. The stunning diva currently rules the social media space by sharing candid moments of her life, gorgeous pictures from her vacations teamed with witty captions, making her IG handle one of the most entertaining celeb Insta accounts. All this has helped her to garner as many as 20 million followers on Instagram.

Also on clocking 20 million followers on Instagram, Katrina Kaif shared a video which features her running flashing a wide smile. The actor can be seen donning a red and blue coloured bikini while running with her arms open. And now a little research here and there, we've come to know that these breathtaking stills/videos of Kat have been taken in the Maldives. Yep, that's true! That being said, we are not here to serve you the cliched news of Katrina Kaif chilling in the Maldives in a bikini, as there's something more. We have dug some info about the exotic location that Katrina is in love with!

Known to have a luxurious taste, Kat has made herself comfortable at Fairmont Maldives Sirru Fen Fushi. The hotel offers many deals and packages, but if you are looking for a cheap hotel to stay, sorry this is not the one for you.

Just in case you are in the Maldives and want to feel like Katrina Kaif, chilling in a luxurious hotel, you sure may want to think twice. While without a second thought, the hotel is just for elites as it's starting price for a night (beach villa and pool) is almost 50k for 2 adults and goes up to 1.66 lakhs. The supreme hotel also provides another facility for customers which is called the Half Board Package (breakfast and dinner inclusive). The per night cost for this package starts with 55k and goes up to Rs 1.43 lakhs, depending upon one's preference. Well, that can fund almost four people's trip to the beachy location. Jealous of Kat's lifestyle? So are we...

Even after looking at the price chart, if you still want to spend time in the same hotel in the Maldives, fret not, we have more info. After you have landed in the Maldives, the journey to the hotel is an exhilarating 55-minute seaplane ride which leads you to Fairmont Maldives, set on the idyllic island of Sirru Fen Fushi, within the Shaviyani Atoll.

Other offerings?

Apart from the accommodation facility, Fairmont Maldives Sirru Fen Fushi also offers other options like sailing to another island for a picnic, there's sunset dolphin cruise, Willow stream spa, kid’s club (a play garden) and more. So is the Maldives now on your bucket list?