Crazy: Aerosmith's abandoned original tour van found and here's how it all played out

Aerosmith has been rocking our world for 40 plus years now but it wasn't always this good for them. Before they were filling out stadiums, Liv Tyler's daddy, Steve, was traveling through New England in a truck. Yes! Before Aerosmith were air-born they rode in a 1964 International Harvester Metro van trying to become a household name. With a cartoon and "Aerosmith" painted in bright colors on the side, the van was soon lost to time only to be found decades later by people who dig both nostalgia and vehicles.

The hosts of History Channel's "American Pickers" say the van had spent years in the woods of a small Massachusetts town. Abandoned in the 1970's, hosts Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz visit Chesterfield, 100 miles west of Boston, to inquire about the van.

A piece of American rock and roll history, the hosts were willing to pay a pretty penny for the rundown van. The owner, though, had no idea that he had a gem sitting in his backyard. The Metro was parked near the house which the owner claims was on the land when he purchased it. However, it was unclear when Aerosmith abandoned it or why. Wolfe and Fritz were clearly connecting the dots since members of Aerosmith were Massachusetts natives. Could the van be authentic? Read on.

The duo tracked down Ray Tabano, a founding member of Aerosmith, who was visiting a nearby town at the time. Tabano confirmed that the van was indeed the original that Aerosmith owned. Tabano called it the "rolling hotel" one that transported the band between shows. "I just flashed back to when we started the band," he said. The owner, Phil, wasn't willing to part with the van until of course, the price was right. $25,000! Not too bad for a piece of rock n' roll nostalgia, eh?