Rushabh Dhruv June 26 2019, 4.27 pm June 26 2019, 4.27 pm

Summer calls for vacation time and celebrities are making the best of this opportunity. One of the most loved couples from the Telly world, Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are already abroad and their holiday pictures are LIT. The couple is currently vacationing in Macau and is giving us a reason to pack our bags and leave for a vacay ASAP. The two are out and about, keeping us updated with all their Macau shenanigans. Right from a few cosy pictures to posing inside a museum, every photo of the couple is leaving us green with envy.

Going by the pictures, we see Divyanka looking fashionable in a black V-neck dress with ruffled sleeves. Further to amp up the look, the TV star is seen donning neon coloured pumps, straight hair and minimal makeup. On the other hand, Vivek is seen looking dapper in a black shirt and red pants teamed with black shoes. Earlier, reports stated that all is not well between the couple and the reason was said to be Divyanka's growing celebrity status. Squashing the rumours, Vivek had said, "Divyanka inspires me as an actor, as she has made it on her own. She hails from a small town and joined the industry over a decade before me. There is no competition or insecurity. These rumours are a work of fiction. We are so happy together that detractors want to pull us down. I find it stupid to even comment on my marriage or being compared to her."

Have a look at Divyanka and Vivek's vacay pictures below: