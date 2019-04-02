Hina Khan escapes to Maldives to spend some quality time with her family

Rushabh Dhruv April 02 2019, 9.55 am April 02 2019, 9.55 am

Hina Khan's popularity is increasing with each passing day. Right from her Bigg Boss stint to being a style icon, Hina enjoys a tremendous fan following. A glimpse at her social media accounts and undoubtedly she is an influencer. The new Komolika of the Telly world tries to stay connected with her fans by constantly updating her social media. Be it her workout videos, gateway sneak peek to even posting inspirational messages at times, there is no one like Hina in the business. We recently bumped into few fresh pictures of Hina Khan on her IG account and looking at the same all we can say is that the babe is having some good time chilling in Maldives.

If you follow Hina actively on IG, you will know that she travels a lot to exotic locations to relax. However, this time, Hina is vacationing on the island with her family and not her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. Hina took to her Instagram and has shared beautiful pictures and videos from her vacay. From the many photos, in one of the pictures, we can see Hina's fam all set for scuba-diving. Must say this Khan family loves to explore. Have a look:

Hina Khan has apparently excused herself from Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 in which she essayed the negative role of Komolika as she is now moving on to movies. Khan is said to start shooting for Vikram Bhatt's next soon. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Vikram called the actress a perfect mix of sensuality and class. About her role, Bhatt revealed that Hina Khan will be playing the role of an editor of a fashion magazine and she fits the role perfectly.