Hrithik Roshan and his selfie love in Italy, see pictures

He loves exploring new cities and as and when time permits, Hrithik Roshan jets off on a holiday, mostly with his kids and ex-wife or sometimes just alone. This time, he planned on an Italy getaway (for a movie shoot) and with no sight of his kids, he probably decided on capturing his own perfect selfie, but miserably failed at it.

As he tried taking a selfie, he was caught in the act by his bodyguard. We see him sailing on a boat amidst the crystal clear blue waters. Whether to marvel at the scenic beauty of the place or drool over his drop-dead looks, we are in a fix. But, honestly speaking, we don’t think he did a miserable job at taking a selfie. Quite decent ha!

Speaking of his work commitments, he is currently busy with Siddharth Anand’s untitled action flick with Tiger Shroff. He is shooting for the movie in Italy. Apart from that, he will be seen in the Vikas Bahl-directorial Super 30, but with serious sexual harassment charges levelled against the filmmaker, Hrithik is planning to take over the post-production, state reports.

He had released a statement over the entire controversy that he cannot work with a man accused of sexual misconduct. This also means that the makers won’t be able to keep up the release date of January 25, 2019. Watch this space for further updates.