Karan Wahi's Italian holiday is pure travel goals!

Who does not like vacations? Breaking off from the regular stuff, it is nice to spend some good time exploring the world. We know...it's easy to say, but hard to do! So in this case, the only option one is left with is to look at celebrities and their travel diaries to feel a little happy and jealous at the same time. Today, while browsing on the web, we came across actor Karan Wahi's Instagram and found some 'worth stalking pictures' from his holiday in Italy that are pure travel goals.

Seems like Wahi is in no mood to take a pause, as after celebrating his birthday in South Africa, the lad's latest IG update shows him on the Italian soil. Right from posing outside a clothing showroom and giving the picture a Hindi twist, getting clicked in the sun to even posing around the leaning tower of Pisa, the star is making his fans envious with these pictures.

View this post on Instagram LEAN ON 🎶 🎶 ... #leaningtowerofpisa A post shared by Karan Wahi (@imkaranwahi) on Jan 1, 2019 at 7:58am PST

View this post on Instagram THE VATICAN ... #yebhidekhliya 😜 A post shared by Karan Wahi (@imkaranwahi) on Jan 4, 2019 at 2:50am PST

Even though winter is on in Italy, looks like Karan was greeted by lovely weather. As in one of the photos, he has narrated that he wants 'someone to bring this calm weather to Mumbai'. Overall, going by the pictures we can say that Wahi's Italy diary is fun, cold, cosy and stylish.

