image
Saturday, January 12th 2019
English

get the
hottest gossip

Karan Wahi's Italian holiday is pure travel goals!

Travel

Karan Wahi's Italian holiday is pure travel goals!

Rushabh DhruvRushabh Dhruv   January 12 2019, 1.03 pm
back
ActorItalyKaran WahiKaran Wahi Travel DiarieslifestyleRometravel
nextDivyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya's Swiss vacay will tempt you to pack your bags and leave for one!
ALSO READ

What a sight! This video of All Stars FC team members celebrating after scoring a goal is super fun

Weak Friday at the BO as 3 small budget films hit the theatres

Comedy Nights Bachao, Sneak Peek: Sanam Re cast will make you fall in love with them on CNB!