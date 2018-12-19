Kareena Kapoor Khan is all about Cha Cha Cha in South Africa, watch here!

Bollywood’s hottest couple, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are currently in Cape Town, South Africa holidaying with their son Taimur Ali Khan. They are supposed to celebrate Tim's 2nd birthday there. While some pics from their trip did get leaked online leaving their fans excited, we have stumbled upon a few pictures of the dazzling diva chilling with her team. Well, our favourite family is away from home so it is but obvious that we are more than happy to see these new fresh pics of Bebo and we couldn't stop ourselves from sharing it with you.

Clad in a pink stripped-knotted top which Kareena teamed with a pair of bell bottom jeans, the lady is giving us major style goals while on the go. Not to miss, her white cat-eye reflectors, that are making us so jealous. Damn! Right from Kareena's signature pout pose to her graceful cha-cha-cha moves, she's alluring and how. Her photos soaking in the sun looking all fabulous have forced us to plan a year-end trip ASAP.

Speaking about their plans, Saif spilled some beans about the same to Mumbai Mirror. He said, "Kareena and I will be shooting an ad in Cape Town for a luggage brand. After that, we are going to ride horses and see some big cats for Tim’s birthday.” Keep pouring such stunning pictures peeps!