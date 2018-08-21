Kim Kardashian turns into a silver surfer and it’s getting hot in here!

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians babe has been a hot topic of discussion this weekend. From flashing her worked-on booty to serving some Neon realness, Kim surely knows how to be in the limelight. But wait…looks like this Kardashian is on a roll. Just when we thought that there will be a pause to the lady’s hotness, she came back to drop another BOMB.

Kim made it a point that all eyes just look at her as she hit the beach in Miami for a photoshoot. The 37-year-old reality star was accompanied by her BFF Larsa Pippen where we see both the ladies in metallic outfits. Wow! Further, momma of three kiddos, Kim looked curvy as ever donning a metallic swimsuit which showed off her gym toned figure.

Talking about Kim’s overall look in detail, the Silver Surfer tied off her hair in a high-ponytail, while her makeup was subtle AF. The two pals (Kim and Larsa) have been in Miami for Chainz’s wedding to Kesha Ward at the Villa Casa Casuarina. Umm…must say Kim looked saltier as ever in that metallic bikini. Hail this Kardashian coz she is too hot to handle!

(Image credit: SplashNews)