Kriti Sanon's vacation pictures straight from Maldives are family goals! December 19 2018

Looks like Bollywood babe Kriti Sanon is making the most of her time off. The actress who is juggling between multiple movies has finally taken a pause from her busy work schedule and is currently in the Maldives vacationing with her family and sister Nupur Sanon. Right from pouting, posing in the pool to even sharing a few candid pictures of her parents, the lady is making us envious with her vacay diaries.

Taking a hiatus from work and spending some quality time with family is what everyone desires and Kriti has just made us realise the same. Talking about Kriti’s professional commitments, Sanon has been the busiest in 2018. As after wrapping up the shooting of Arjun Patiala earlier this year, she went on to complete the shoot of Luka Chuppi. Not just that, she also shot for the fourth instalment of the Housefull franchise this year. Yes, that’s too much work and no play. So a much-needed break from work and a fun trip was needed and how.

From looking sultry AF in hot shorts to even twinning with her sister in ditto aviators, Kriti's travel diaries is LIT.

Ah-mazing is the word. All we can say is Kriti is surely ringing in the new year with a bang!