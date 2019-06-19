The ever graceful Madhuri Dixit Nene has made her mark on the silver screen for over a decade now. Total Dhaamal, one of her last few releases, was a hit at the box office. But Kalank, despite having an ensemble cast including Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha and Sanjay Dutt, tanked at the ticket window. But that's not something that can stop Madhuri. The diva will next be seen as a judge on dance reality show Dance Deewane. However, before she gets busy with the shooting of the same, the actress wants to have a gala time vacationing.
For the unaware, Madhuri is currently abroad along with husband Shriram Nene and two sons, Ryan and Arin. In one of the pictures, we also see the dancing diva posing in quite a goofy way near the Leaning Tower of Pisa. She captioned the image as 'dhakka diya #SummerInItaly.' We are also loving how colourful Madhuri is dressed. A flashy neon yellow jacket paired with black polka dotted pants and multi-coloured sneakers is how the babe rounded her look for the outing.
धक - धक dhakka diya!😛 #SummerInItaly
Another action packed morning after an action packed day. Off to enjoy Tuscany... #SummerInItaly
The actress, who married California based Shriram Madhav Nene at the peak of her career, had relocated to Colorado. It is only after a decade that the actress made a comeback on the silver screen and managed to get back into the limelight being a judge on a dance reality show. Madhuri even has an online dance academy called dancewithmadhuri.com. She's also engaged in various philanthropic activities by working with UNICEF since 2014 and advocating the rights of children and preventing child labour.Read More