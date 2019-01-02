NickYanka, Disha Patani, Kajol, Kareena: Exotic vacations Bollywood celebs are soaked in

While you are sitting in your office cribbing about how your friends had a blast on 31st December seems like our Bollywood celebrities are making the best of their free time. Many well-known faces from Bollywood jetted off to some oh-so-gorgeous locales around the globe to ring in their New Year. Right from Kareena Kapoor Khan slaying it in London, #NickYanka's Switzerland diaries, Vicky Kaushal's Singapore time, Disha Patani's beachy vacay to Katrina Kaif’s swimming the English Channel, B-Towners are bringing in 2019 in the best way possible.

Beautiful things first so let us start with Disha Patani and Katrina Kaif. Both the girls are teasing fans with some bikini pictures and we are going gaga over their alluring snaps. Not just the babes, even Ajay Devgn and fam are holidaying in Thailand and their photos will tickle any family person to book a vacation trip ASAP.

View this post on Instagram 🌸 A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Dec 27, 2018 at 11:14pm PST

View this post on Instagram Merry Christmas to all🧚‍♀️🌸 A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Dec 25, 2018 at 5:17am PST

For Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, it’s Australia for their New Year vacay. The couple’s vacation is not exactly a holiday as it’s mixing business with leisure. The Indian captain is Down Under, playing a Test series and Anushka, who nailed her performance in Zero is visited him. The two rung in their New Year’s Eve in Sydney.

If we are talking about vacation then how can we miss on Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas? The two are in Switzerland with their fam and are having a ball. While one Chopra is in Switzerland, the other one, we are talking about Parineeti Chopra, is in London on a solo trip. Have a look:

View this post on Instagram Found his true love! 😂 A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on Dec 31, 2018 at 9:55am PST

View this post on Instagram sᴡᴇᴀᴛᴇʀ. ʟᴇᴀᴛʜᴇʀ. ʀᴇᴘᴇᴀᴛ. 🧶 A post shared by Pari neeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on Jan 1, 2019 at 3:47am PST

Vicky Kaushal, who is the crush of every girl right now marked his NYE with brother Sunny Kaushal with a trip to Singapore. The two posted their adventures tour on Instagram and are making us envious.

View this post on Instagram Child mode activated! PC: @sunsunnykhez A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on Dec 28, 2018 at 3:35am PST

Last, but not the least, it's Kareena Kapoor Khan who had a double dose of vacation with hubby Saif and baby Taimur Ali Khan. They partied on Tim's birthday in South Africa, then they were back to Mumbai and are holidaying in London. And that's proof on how the Kapoors leave no stone unturned to chill.

View this post on Instagram #Happynewyear from the Pataudi's 💫😍 A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan FC ۵ (@kareenakapoorteam) on Dec 31, 2018 at 12:57pm PST

View this post on Instagram MY FAMILY 😘🤗 A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan FC ۵ (@kareenakapoorteam) on Dec 30, 2018 at 3:42pm PST

So, tell us out these many vacations, which celebrity made you go aww and which made you nah?