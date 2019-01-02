image
Thursday, January 3rd 2019
English

get the
hottest gossip

NickYanka, Disha Patani, Kajol, Kareena: Exotic vacations Bollywood celebs are soaked in

Travel

NickYanka, Disha Patani, Kajol, Kareena: Exotic vacations Bollywood celebs are soaked in

Rushabh DhruvRushabh Dhruv   January 02 2019, 6.56 pm
back
ChopraDisha PataniKajolKareena Kapoor KhanlifestyleNickyankaParineetiPriyanka Chopratravel
nextPriyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' vacay pictures are all things cosy and goofy!
ALSO READ

Kajol was raising a toast to 2019, but look who photobombed her

Akshay Kumar had an Abhimaan moment, courtesy wife Twinkle Khanna

Kajol and Ajay Devgn celebrate the holidays in sunny Thailand