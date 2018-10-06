Nushrat Bharucha: Vacation is in her ‘nature’

Actor Nushrat Bharucha has now become a familiar face in the industry after the success of her last release Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, which performed extraordinarily well at the box office. That aside, the actor’s impeccable sense of dressing is making her a known face in the world of fashion as well. Taking a break from her work commitments, the actor is currently holidaying at some exotic, undisclosed location and is treating fans with stunning pictures.

The actor is not just giving us vacay goals, but is also raising the temperature with her sizzling hot outfits. The pictures see the actor having the time of her ‘island-life’ and we can’t help but crave to be in those pictures!

One of them has her posing in the middle of the never-ending sea in a peach bikini top and it’s totally making us envious!

Don’t you wish to pack your bags and head for a holiday ASAP after looking at these pictures?

Nushrat has Mental Hai Kya as her next, helmed by director Prakash Kovelamundi. The film will see acclaimed actors Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao as the leads. It’s slated to hit the screens in February 22 2019.