image
Saturday, October 6th 2018
English
Nushrat Bharucha: Vacation is in her ‘nature’

Travel

Nushrat Bharucha: Vacation is in her ‘nature’

Darshana DeviDarshana Devi   October 06 2018, 4.46 pm
back
BollywoodEntertainmentKangana ranautlifestyleMental Hai KyaNushrat BharuchaPrakash KovelamundiRajkummar RaoSonu Ke Titu Ki Sweetytravel
nextInjured Commander Abhilash Tomy rescued in joint naval operation
ALSO READ

Bollywood ready! Will Smith bursts into bhangra with Farhan Akhtar

An ill Parineeti Chopra renders apology for missing Namaste England promotions!

Aaradhya Bachchan is already slaying the ramp!