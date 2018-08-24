Parineeti chops work and hops into the vacay mode!

Parineeti Chopra is currently a busy woman. She is awaiting the release of two movies, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Namaste England both alongside Arjun Kapoor. At the same time, another one of her ventures has been announced, Jabariya Jodi opposite her Hasee Toh Phasee co-star Sidharth Malhotra. Naturally, the woman is craving some 'nothingness' in her tireless schedule. And so, she has flown off to her escapade for the weekend, Maldives. The pictures and videos are totally making us go green with envy.
Plan for the next 3 days :- nothing! (Except scuba diving of course) 💦☘️🌼@luxsouthari @makeplansholidays @since1988.in
The blues, whites and the sheer ripples around are reflecting a soothing vibe. Don't you just want to plunge in and out and take a deep breath of that fresh air? Pari is surely enjoying herself to the tee.
Guess who is plunging into the awesomeness of #Maldives? @parineetichopra! #entertainment #bollywood #parineetichopra #travel #instapic
Dayum! This vacation is totally making us go into the holiday mode. Suffice to say weekends are turning special for Junior Chopra. Last one saw the engagement of Priyanka Chopra, Pari's loved Mimi Didi. Parineeti put a heartfelt message on her Instagram for her. Also, she is totally planning to steal Nick Jonas' shoes and the negotiations are already in order.
Today I witnessed magic and a fairytale ... When we were kids, mimi didi and I used to play “ghar ghar”. We would pretend to be shy brides, have imaginary children, and serve tea to our husbands! 🙈🙈 cheesy, but its because we always believed in the magic of love and hoped we would both find that perfect man for us one day!! Today there was no pretending. I cant think of a more a perfect man for her. Like I said this morning, there are two ways of judging a human being. One - travel with them, and two, eat with them. Nick, I have done both with you. And so I know you’re perfect for her!! Love her, because she loves you like mad! Protect her, because shes strong, but a soft soul inside. I love you both and wish you all the happiness forever!!!!! HAPPY ROKA AND FUTURE WEDDING!! 💍💑@priyankachopra @nickjonas
Enjoy the greens and soak in the sea, Pari. By the way, will she go Scuba diving here? She surely took a deep one in the Great Barrier Reef, when she went for a vacation to Australia this May.