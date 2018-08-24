Parineeti chops work and hops into the vacay mode!

Parineeti Chopra is currently a busy woman. She is awaiting the release of two movies, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Namaste England both alongside Arjun Kapoor. At the same time, another one of her ventures has been announced, Jabariya Jodi opposite her Hasee Toh Phasee co-star Sidharth Malhotra. Naturally, the woman is craving some 'nothingness' in her tireless schedule. And so, she has flown off to her escapade for the weekend, Maldives. The pictures and videos are totally making us go green with envy.

The blues, whites and the sheer ripples around are reflecting a soothing vibe. Don't you just want to plunge in and out and take a deep breath of that fresh air? Pari is surely enjoying herself to the tee.

Dayum! This vacation is totally making us go into the holiday mode. Suffice to say weekends are turning special for Junior Chopra. Last one saw the engagement of Priyanka Chopra, Pari's loved Mimi Didi. Parineeti put a heartfelt message on her Instagram for her. Also, she is totally planning to steal Nick Jonas' shoes and the negotiations are already in order.

Enjoy the greens and soak in the sea, Pari. By the way, will she go Scuba diving here? She surely took a deep one in the Great Barrier Reef, when she went for a vacation to Australia this May.