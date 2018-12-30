Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' vacay pictures are all things cosy and goofy!

Looks like wedding celebrations have officially come to an end for the newlyweds Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. While we thought that after their India tour, the couple will jet off to some exotic locale for their honeymoon. But seems like the two are rather in a mood to spend time with family. Going by #NickYanka's IG updates, the couple is currently holidaying in Switzerland with Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, and their photos from the chilly region are bound to make you jealous.

The entire Jonas clan seems to be having a gala time amidst the snow-clad mountains. Photos of #NickYanka along with their family holidaying will surely make even a couch potato plan a vacation ASAP. Out of the many pictures, our favourite is the one where we see PeeCee decked up in a pristine white fur jacket and a dramatic winter cap. But the best part of the photo is how the Baywatch actress can be seen caught in a candid moment while hubby Nick is all goofy with his tongue sticking out. Aww!

This one sees PeeCee and Sophie Turner posing for a boomerang before going skiing.

View this post on Instagram With my love in the mountains 🏔 A post shared by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on Dec 29, 2018 at 5:49am PST

Conclusion: Priyanka and Nick are living a much adventurous life than ours. *chuckles*

Stay tuned to in.com for all the latest scoops from showbiz.