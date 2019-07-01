Rushabh Dhruv July 01 2019, 10.53 pm July 01 2019, 10.53 pm

Don't we all love to go on a vacation with our loved ones and spend some quality time? It is that time of one's life when tensions are kept aside and the only thing which is important is soaking in the exotic locale. Well, the latest celebrity to spend a cosy time is none other than TV star Ravi Dubey and his gorgeous Pollywood wife, Sargun Mehta. A glimpse at the couple's Instagram account and it'll make you go on a vacation ASAP. The pictures are beautiful, sexy and romantic combined.

Ravi and Sargun shared have shared a series of photos on their Instagram handle, in which we see the couple flashing couple's goal. In one of the many pictures, we see Sargun setting the temperature soaring in a pink coloured monokini with a sarong around her waist, whereas, Ravi Dubey is seen in a yellow tank top which he has paired with white shorts.

Have a look at the pictures of the couple below:

View this post on Instagram Hi ma'am big fan ...#saravi #sargunmehta #ravidubey #maldives A post shared by Ravi Dubey (@ravidubey2312) on Jul 1, 2019 at 2:45am PDT

Here's another glimpse of the duo from their getaway where we see Sargun looking damn hot in ink coloured bikini.

View this post on Instagram #maldives #saravi A post shared by Ravi Dubey (@ravidubey2312) on Jun 30, 2019 at 2:16am PDT

This picture below has been our favourite from the couple's Maldives trip. The two are seen twinning in white, holding hands and soaked in each other's love. Picture perfect, right?

View this post on Instagram ❣❣❣ #maldives #vacation #vacaymode #ravidubey #sargunmehta A post shared by Sargun Mehta (@sargunmehta) on Jun 30, 2019 at 10:50pm PDT

Ravi and Sargun's love saga is like a miracle come true. As the guy loves her lady way too much that even while participating in stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi he was seen missing his life partner. "My life completely revolves around her. She is the most important individual in my life, even more, important than me. We keep ourselves buoyant amidst all these various situations. We are always giving each other great perspective. We are also constantly trying to tunnel ourselves towards positivity. Rithvik rightly mentioned that whenever Sargun is around, my battery gets recharged. She is truly my backbone," Ravi had told India Today Online.