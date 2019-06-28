Ranjini Maitra June 28 2019, 6.47 pm June 28 2019, 6.47 pm

Almost everyone in Bollywood is currently on a vacation! Abhishek Bachchan along with wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya flew to New York for a break. That is where the Kapoors, including Sanjay Kapoor, wife Maheep Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, and beau Malaika Arora are holidaying as well. Kareena Kapoor Khan who was holidaying in London with Saif Ali Khan, son Taimur and sister Karishma Kapoor, came back to Mumbai a day back. Anushka Sharma is in London to cheer for hubby Virat Kohli during the World Cup. This story, however, is about Shilpa Shetty and her family who are on a month-long vacation.

Shilpa, along with husband Raj Kundra, son Viaan, mother Sunanda Shetty and sister Shamita Shetty, is having a great time. In a handful of photos shared by Raj Kundra, we see the two take delightful walks across the Pains Hill Park.

Shilpa was in awe after checking out the naturally formed crystal grotto and even shared a video, to share the beauty with us.

And she clearly can't get enough of the natural beauty too!

Little Viaan was also engrossed in the green.

Shilpa also recently launched her fitness app, wherein she shares an array of workout videos, fitness tips, and regimes, nutritional advice and more. The project was on the pipeline for a while. She is also judging the present episode of Super Dancer, a TV dance reality show. With all the hard work, she certainly earned a break!