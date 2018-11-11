Shilpa Shetty’s Sunday binge in Hong Kong is pure gold

Shilpa Shetty has been away from the big screen for quite a sometime but the actress makes her presence felt through her Instagram posts and the reality shows she graces. While her feed is filled with style and fashion inspo, her Sunday binge videos are something fans look out for. We all have our eyes on what’s on her plate. The actress is known for being fit but on Sundays, she ditches the diet to binge and it’s an absolute delight to watch her enjoy that cheat meal. It’s also absolutely criminal to binge on those high calories items and sill look this hot!

The actress is currently in Hong Kong, but that has not stopped her from sharing the Sunday binge video. Shilpa treated herself to an ice cream with a golden flake on it. According to her caption, it seems like she is having a 24 carat pure gold leaf ice cream. This is our kind of gold-digger’s dream come true. Much wow! Our mouths are watering.

The actress is currently visiting Hong Kong for a vacation but it looks like she’s mixed some work into the trip as well. She posted a picture on Instagram after she dressed up for the event and we must say Shilpa is looking stunning in that sari-dress.

Shilpa is accompanied by her hubby Raj Kundra and son Viaan Raj Kundra. She earlier posted a picture from her room revealing to her fans the scenic view. Shilpa surely knows how to merge work with fun.