Should you travel to the Andamans? Let Surveen Chawla answer that!

Travel enriches the souls, and in a country like India, travel destinations are a-plenty. One of the most coveted of these destinations are the incredible and fantastical Andaman and Nicobar Islands. These dazzling islands are dotted with sparkling clean shores that boast of balmy beaches on which you can toast yourself to a tan. If you still need more travel inspiration to pack your sundresses and head to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, popular Bollywood actor and TV personality Surveen Chawla is currently vacationing on Havelock Island which is part of Ritchie’s Archipelago. Have a look at the gorgeous images the actor has been posting on her profile on Instagram.

The 24 actor can be seen on a comfortable piece of furniture that is set in sand, against the backdrop of a glimmering blue shoreline. Just have a look at that!

Main happy happy hoon!!😇😬 A post shared by Surveen Chawla (@surveenchawla) on Aug 7, 2018 at 12:35am PDT

And just because she is on vacation, that doesn't mean she isn't keeping up with the trends of the day. She even undertook the Kiki Challenge, in her own manner, and shared the video.

This sun-kissed selfie of Surveen Chawla is a minimalistic makeup look we should all aim for!

And, obviously, her running in slow motion will make to crave that beach dress she has on.

So, what are you waiting for? Go forth and conquer the great Andaman and Nicobar Islands!