Sonakshi Sinha is a water baby straight from Maldives!

We’ve seen many Bollywood celebrities holidaying abroad but, trust us when we say that, a glance at the Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi actor Sonakshi Sinha’s vacay pictures will leave you jealous.

Sona, who is currently vacationing in the Maldives is treating her fans with breathtaking photos on her Instagram. Her pictures show a postcard-perfect range of scenes - whether it is lounging on the beach, a stunning villa with a pool, sunset and a walk amidst nature (palm trees).

View this post on Instagram Keep palm and carry on! #kisskiss A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on Sep 14, 2018 at 8:32pm PDT

Sonakshi Instagrammed a shot of herself where we see her on a beach. Not just that, her bikini, leggings and a fedora hat clad picture are sultry to another level.

“Feelin blue ain't such a bad thing after all! Poolside shenanigans,” Sonakshi captioned a video where we see the water baby jumping into an infinity pool, wearing a black bikini. Not just this, Sona also is seen exploring the marine life.

Well, after looking at Sonakshi’s vacay photos, we, too, want to pack our bags and engage with nature, just like her. On the professional front, she has multiple films this year including Happy Bhaag Jayegi Returns, Welcome to New York and Total Dhamaal.

