After registering marriage on June 7, former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen got hitched to his longtime girlfriend and TV actress Charu Asopa in a low-key ceremony in Goa. June 14 was the date when the wedding festivities kicked started with a grand engagement bash followed by a Sangeet ceremony. The shaadi took place on June 16 and the couple got married as per Bengali and Rajasthani traditions in the presence of near and dear ones including Sushmita and her beau Rohman Shawl. Currently, Rajeev and his wife Charu are honeymooning in Thailand and the pictures from the same have gone viral.

Right from posing romantically at the beach to showing us the breathtaking locale, the couple is busy creating memories. However, there's one photo of the two which has gone viral and it's the one where the two are seen lip-locking in an infinity pool. Rajeev took to his Instagram and shared the kissing picture with the caption which read, 'Love Passionately'.

Have a look at the lovely kissing moment between the couple below:

When quizzed to Rajeev about how sister Sushmita reacted when he informed her about his wedding plans. He said, “She was shocked! I have been a shy person when it came to marriages, but with Charu everything went perfectly. Sushmita is extremely happy for me now.” Talking about his wife, Charu, the lady who has done several television shows, and surprisingly Rajeev told us that he hasn't seen a single TV show that features her. "I am not fond of watching TV shows, I prefer watching Netflix," he said.