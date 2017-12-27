Triumph Motorcycles to launch 4 new bikes in India in 2018

The Indian-wing of the British motorcycle manufacturer Triumph Motorcycles has had a successful run in India so far. The company now intends to launch four new motorcycles in the country next year. Triumph Motorcycles has reportedly earned decent sales and the brand is slowly gaining traction in India.

With plans to increase growth next year, the company will be launching its adventure bike, Tiger 1200 followed by Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster, and the lower spec’d Tiger 800. It will also launch the all-new 2018 Triumph Speed Triple towards the end of 2018. About 90 percent of the products will be assembled here in India. Triumph Motorcycles is also expanding its reach especially in Tier 2 cities and plans to generate more sales from these cities.

"Our target for next year is that 10-15 percent of our total sales should come from tier-II cities," Triumph Motorcycles India MD Vimal Sumbly told PTI.

The Indian wing of the company expects to end this year with sales of over 1,300 units and a growth of over 10-12 percent over 2016. "We are also increasing our dealer network. By March 2018, we will have 17 dealerships, up from 14 at present. The target is to have 20 by the end of next year," he added.

Triumph's motorcycle portfolio includes high end bikes such as the Rocket III, Speed Triple, Daytona 200, SuperSports Daytona 675R, Tiger 800 and the iconic Triumph Bonneville family. Triumph also has other models. It has been constantly adding new models to its India line-up.