Trump believes that East Coast could use little bit of global warming for New Years Eve

The President of the United States, Donald Trump commands roughly one-third of all Twitter mentions and was tweeted about some 901.8 million times this year. Trump makes sure of his constant ranking with his unpleasant Tweets. He is perhaps, the first person to come out in support of climate change. Don’t believe us? Have a look.

In the East, it could be the COLDEST New Year’s Eve on record. Perhaps we could use a little bit of that good old Global Warming that our Country, but not other countries, was going to pay TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS to protect against. Bundle up! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 29, 2017

Speaking from his vacation destination in Palm Beach, Florida, Trump wrote that the East Coast will be so cold on New Year's Eve that global warming may be a good thing. Donald Trump mocked the science-backed global warming theory and joked that the alarming rise in the Earth's temperature may bring relief to those reeling under a cold wave on the country's east coast.

As a matter of fact, the US is the world's second-largest emitter of greenhouse gases, one of the main culprits in causing the earth's temperature to rise. Trump believes and has said that global warming is a "hoax perpetrated by the Chinese". In the years before moving to the White House, Donald Trump used Twitter to call climate change "nonsense" peddled by "con artists" and "created by and for the Chinese." His stance doesn’t seem to have moved a bit.

The president’s tweet also took an implicit swipe at the Paris climate accord, which Mr. Trump has vowed to abandon. In announcing that the United States would withdraw from the agreement among almost 200 nations to collectively rein in greenhouse-gas emissions, Mr. Trump threw a similar charge that the deal put a burden only on America.​