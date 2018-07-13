Twitter purges fake followers, Donald Trump, Narendra Modi, Katy Perry among affected

Twitter recently announced that it plans to cleanse itself of fake accounts and followers. In a blog post on July 11, the microblogging giant announced that it will put an end to fake followers from its users’ accounts. This can only mean one thing: a sudden dip in follower counts for celebrities. Donald Trump and Singer Katy Perry reportedly saw a huge decline in their follower counts. We’re pretty sure somewhere, Amitabh Bachchan is scratching his head as well.

Katy Perry used to command 109.6 million followers on Twitter. After the purge, the number slumped to 106.8 million, losing as many as 2.8 million followers – the most by anyone. Meanwhile, Trump, for whom Twitter is a godsend, managed to lose only 196,000 followers, which takes his count to 53.2 million. However, reports claim that the POTUS account has gained a lot more followers since Twitter began removing fake accounts.

Back home, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, reportedly lost 5,194 followers and Narendra Modi lost 18,613.

According to Twitter’s blog, any frozen accounts will not count as part of anyone’s Twitter following. Accounts are frozen following any sudden changes in its behavior. The company mentioned that the majority of users would notice a dip of about four followers, but accounts with a large number of followers are likely to see sharper drops. Users whose handles are locked cannot tweet, retweet or like anything on the platform and will get an email to validate their account.