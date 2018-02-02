UK plans a 200-mile driverless car trial

The UK plans to test drive a driverless car in a complex 200-mile course across the country as it plans to launch driverless cars by 2021. The HumanDrive initiative plans to build an automatic vehicle that is capable of human-like controlling and can plan its own routes. The car will be designed to mimic the driving style of a proficient human driver.

A range of conditions have been set for the car, which will start off on its journey in December 2019, as reported by the BBC. The UK government had earlier stated that it wants to have self-driving cars on its roads by 2021. The nation is however facing a lot of competition from several countries around the world including the US.

"Low-carbon and self-driving vehicles are the future and they are going to drive forward a global revolution in mobility,” said Business and Energy Secretary Greg Clark. "Trailblazing projects like the HumanDrive project will play a vital role helping us deliver on that ambition," he added.

The project is a joint venture between Groupe Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi, Cranfield University and Highways England and a few others.

"UK roads throw up some particular challenges. They are different from American roads, with roundabouts and demanding country lanes. These are really testing environments,” said Mark Westwood, chief technology officer of the Transport Systems Catapult, which is also one of the partners involved in the HumanDrive project.

To do this, a team of human drivers will show their skills on a simulator and the data will be collected. Data will also be collected from several roads across the UK. The cars will begin safety trials and tests after the data is fed to a machine learning system.

Several companies including Toyota, Nissan, BMW and Ford have plans get fully autonomous vehicles on the roads by 2021.