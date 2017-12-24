US Navy pilot describes secret UFO program by the Pentagon

Former US Navy pilot Commander David Fravor saw an unidentified aerial object in 2004 that looked like ‘a white Tic Tac, about the same size as a Hornet [fighter jet], 40 feet long with no wings.’ Speaking to The Washington Post two days after the Pentagon’s confirmation of a secret program to search for alien spacecraft he said, "It was a real object, it exists, and I saw it.”

According to Fravor, on November 14, 2004, he was ordered to lead his strike fighter squadron to check out some unknown flying objects officials had been tracking for a few weeks. The object apparently accelerated as Fravor went closer to it. He told the Post that it moved "Faster than I'd ever seen anything in my life."

As Fravor’s crew left, a different team arrived and filmed the following video.

A private company, To the Stars Academy of Arts and Sciences, released the video after one of its consultants managed to get the Pentagon to declassify it.

Fravor reportedly retired in 2006 and did not mention the incident to anyone until 2009 when he was approached by an unidentified government official.

Though he was often ridiculed after revealing the incident, Fravor stuck to it. “I don’t think I was a nut-job as an officer in the Navy. I wasn’t drunk, I don’t do drugs. I got a good night’s rest, it was a clear day,” he said. “I think someone should have looked into it. Having talked to some of the other folks, it’s a big frustration that it’s coming out now and wasn’t discussed back in 2004.”​