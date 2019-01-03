VIDEO: Ralph Lauren shares how Priyanka Chopra’s Christian wedding gown came into being

2018 may have come to an end, but we are still in the hangover of the celebrity weddings that it was filled with. Out of the many extravagant shaadis, it was Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ dreamy wedding which became the talk of the town for obvious reasons. #NickYanka’s marriage had two ceremonies honouring Hindu and Christian traditions. Now, as the newly-weds are chilling in Switzerland, many new images and videos from PeeCee’s Christian wedding have surfaced. Ace designer Ralph Lauren has teased fans with inside details on how Priyanka’s white wedding dress became a reality.

Few wedding ensembles are not like the mediocre ones and Priyanka's white larger-than-life dress will go down in history due to its splendid design. Inspired by Chantilly lace, the hand embroidered white wedding gown of Priyanka took almost 1826 hours in total to become a reality and also has Swarovski crystals beaded on it. PeeCee’s D-day dress was much talked also due to its 75-foot long tulle veil and the sheer drama. Ralph Lauren in the latest set of videos shared on Instagram has spilled a lot of beans on what goes behind the making of such a grand attire. Have a look:

In one of the videos, we also see how Priyanka's wedding dress has 1st December embroidered on it. Now, we understand the efforts that go into creating a craft which is oh-so-gorgeous. To team Ralph Lauren and of course Priyanka, kudos for churning a wow design.