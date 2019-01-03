VIDEO: Ralph Lauren shares how Priyanka Chopra’s Christian wedding gown came into being

2018 may have come to an end, but we are still in the hangover of the celebrity weddings that it was filled with. Out of the many extravagant shaadis, it was Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ dreamy wedding which became the talk of the town for obvious reasons. #NickYanka’s marriage had two ceremonies honouring Hindu and Christian traditions. Now, as the newly-weds are chilling in Switzerland, many new images and videos from PeeCee’s Christian wedding have surfaced. Ace designer Ralph Lauren has teased fans with inside details on how Priyanka’s white wedding dress became a reality.
Few wedding ensembles are not like the mediocre ones and Priyanka's white larger-than-life dress will go down in history due to its splendid design. Inspired by Chantilly lace, the hand embroidered white wedding gown of Priyanka took almost 1826 hours in total to become a reality and also has Swarovski crystals beaded on it. PeeCee’s D-day dress was much talked also due to its 75-foot long tulle veil and the sheer drama. Ralph Lauren in the latest set of videos shared on Instagram has spilled a lot of beans on what goes behind the making of such a grand attire. Have a look:
Mr. Lauren began the months-long design process by showing Priyanka Chopra sketches for her custom gown, which combined the glamour of a sequin-embellished strapless dress with the romance of a sheer, hand-embroidered coat. . The look was emblematic of some of the formalwear codes he has always highly regarded: a silhouette skimming the body while simultaneously seeming to float away from it; a play between sheer and opaque; and, of course, intricate, handmade details. . Read more at RLMag.com, or visit bio link. . @PriyankaChopra #PriyankaChopra #RalphLauren #PriyankaAndNick #NickJonas #RLMag #RL50
The bespoke gown Ralph Lauren created for Priyanka Chopra's wedding to Nick Jonas exemplifies the highest levels of exquisite, meticulous handwork. . Fifteen artisans in Mumbai, India, hand-embroidered the coat with a variety of complex techniques, from fine cording to tulle appliqués and pastiche threadwork inspired by Chantilly lace, for a total of 1,826 hours. Worked into the scrolling floral motifs were 32,000 pearlescent sequins, 5,600 seed beads, and 11,632 Swarovski crystals. The coat was closed down the front with 135 satin-covered buttons and finished with scalloping at the high-cut neck and long sleeves. The strapless column dress worn beneath was embellished with more than two million pearlescent sequins to bring a sense of shimmering dimension to the overall look. . Read more at RLMag.com, or visit bio link. . @PriyankaChopra #PriyankaChopra #RalphLauren #PriyankaAndNick #NickJonas #RLMag #RL50
In one of the videos, we also see how Priyanka's wedding dress has 1st December embroidered on it. Now, we understand the efforts that go into creating a craft which is oh-so-gorgeous. To team Ralph Lauren and of course Priyanka, kudos for churning a wow design.
One of the fittings for Priyanka Chopra's wedding dress was held in Paris, where she saw the full look come together for the first time, complete with a veil. . The sweeping, 75-foot veil she wore on the day of the ceremony was actually comprised of two different cuts of tulle—a shorter fingertip-length veil worn under the epically longer one, which was carried behind the bride by six attendants. . Read more at RLMag.com, or visit bio link. . @PriyankaChopra #PriyankaChopra #RalphLauren #PriyankaAndNick #NickJonas #RLMag #RL50
