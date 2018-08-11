Vijay Mallya's toilet has an Akshay Kumar connection and it is Gold!

When James Crabtree, an author and associate professor at the Lee Kuan Yew School visited Vijay Mallya’s London manor, he was stunned by the liquor baron’s bathroom, reported Business Insider. The report stated that when Crabtree arrived, Mallya was in a dejected mood, and that the author got four hours with the absconder.

Crabtree said that after Mallya poured himself a third round of whisky, he had excused himself to use the bathroom. “Here I discovered this vision in shimmering gold. A gold toilet with a golden rim and gold on top. Sadly there was no golden toilet paper. But it did have monogrammed fluffy white towels,” Crabtree was quoted by the publication.

Crabtree mentioned that a person’s toilet tells a lot about them. “The way an institute maintains its latrines can show you a lot,” said Crabtree, adding that the former Reserve Bank of India governor Raghuram Rajan used to joke that he found it hard to find a functioning toilet in the RBI building. Crabtree said: “He would say how befuddling he found it when he moved from Chicago, trying to find a decent bathroom in the building.”

Mallya has been out on bail on an extradition warrant since he was arrested in April in 2017. He is currently battling extradition to India for his alleged money laundering which amounted to Rs 9,000 crore.