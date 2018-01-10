Vivo to showcase world’s first smartphone with in-display fingerprint scanner

The Consumer Electronics Show 2018 is underway in Las Vegas and smartphone-maker Vivo will be showcasing a mobile with the world’s first in-display fingerprint scanner. While the smartphone’s name is currently unknown, the company is relying on an optical fingerprint sensor from Synaptics which can be placed underneath the display.

Synaptics had revealed this technology in December 2017. The company had said that their FS9500 optical in-display fingerprint sensor was then undergoing mass production with ‘top five OEM’. These sensors can be placed inside the display and are reportedly scratch-proof as well waterproof. From the look of things, Vivo might be the first player to use this kind of technology.

According to Vivo, the fingerprint scanner is located between the OLED and glass panel covering the display. The demand for in-display fingerprint scanners has seen a rise after smartphone makers have switched to a full display. These displays have a wide 18:9 aspect ratio and are typically edge-to-edge.

Major manufacturers have got rid of side bezels on their smartphones like Samsung with its Galaxy S8, LG with its G6, V30+, Xiaomi with its Mi Mix and Mi Mix 2. Taller displays have also resulted in the end of the physical home button on the front of the device, where the fingerprint scanner was usually located.

Several smartphone makers have shifted the fingerprint scanner to the rear of the device. Apple completely removed the fingerprint scanner and relies on facial recognition with the new FaceID feature. Vivo’s new device will allow users to unlock their phones athrough one-touch fingerprint scanning directly on the display itself. ​