Want to bypass censors? Pornhub has you covered with this app

Facebook may have double-crossed you but Pornhub wants to ensure that your dirty activities are kept confidential. The adult entertainment giant launched a VPN service that is designed to work on your phone or desktop for free. Sounds neat, right? Stop smirking and read on to find out more!

To make things sweeter, VPNHub offers unlimited bandwidth, though the free version does include ads. You don’t even need to create an account to make use of it. The app does, however, limit you to a US-based proxy and does not allow you to select other nodes.

The unlimited bandwidth on the free service is a huge feature considering that Pornhub is a video streaming site and a limited bandwidth would make it just another paid service like its rivals. The app also promises to let you access websites without being monitored and does not log any data.

For those of you who love desktops, you guys get a free seven-day trial, following which you’ll have to choose between two plans – a $13 per month plan or a $55 yearly plan. That sounds a lot cheaper than the hugely popular ExpressVPN, which goes for $100 a year. The premium version allows you to get access to more servers and faster speeds. The ads also disappear.

“While many people employ a VPN service for any number of reasons while browsing the internet, a good number of them use it to circumvent and bypass restrictions to access adult content. It only makes sense that they use Pornhub’s,” said Corey Price, Pornhub’s vice president. VPNHub is an app available for iOS, Android, Windows and even macOS.

Well, that’s one censor-free good news! *winks*