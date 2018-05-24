WATCH: This video of lightning flashes is strangely peaceful

Pictures of earth shot from outer space are always breathtaking. We often come across images shared by NASA or the International Space Station that shows the blue planet, the moon and the stars in their glory. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shared a video that shows what lightning strikes look like from space.

The second Geostationary Lightning Mapper to ever reach orbit has shared its first images. This initial imagery from NOAA’s recently launched #GOES17 satellite captures a line of severe storms over the Plains. See the full video: https://t.co/vG1UNhouIH pic.twitter.com/RC2bsbYVGr — NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) May 21, 2018

The clip lasts a little over a minute and is strangely peaceful. The shot is taken above the US and shows flashes of lights across the country. Thunder and storm make for a deadly combo but there’s no denying that the video is fascinating.

Amazing how much lightning can strike our planet in a short time #Principia #timelapsehttps://t.co/XijV5E1pI0 — Tim Peake (@astro_timpeake) February 9, 2016

Back in 2016, Tim Peake, a British astronaut shared an amazing time-lapse that showed lightning from space.

Double the coverage! The second Geostationary Lightning Mapper shows off its first images. #GOES17 https://t.co/cpW8utz8IT pic.twitter.com/SrnQbqMoyC — Lockheed Martin (@LockheedMartin) May 22, 2018

The video was taken by the NOAA GOES-17 satellite, which transmitted its first Geostationary Lightning Mapper data. “This GLM data in this animation shows storms quickly intensifying and forming into an impressive line across the U.S. Plains on May 9, 2018," explains the official website of NOAA. The mapper is useful in weather forecasts and the intensity of storms by analysing lightning. An increasing amount of lightning shows that the storm may be picking up strength.

GOES-17 is on a six month checkout period, according to Space.com. Following this, it will move over the Pacific Ocean and start off with its 15-year-mission. The GOES-17 will track weather systems and environmental hazards on earth and even monitor space weather.