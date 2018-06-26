We have a winner at the World’s Ugliest Dog contest

Dogs are funny. They’re cute, cuddly and they’ve always got your back if things go wrong. But despite their adorable nature, some dogs are born with imperfections. This led to a contest called World’s Ugliest Dog, where canines with imperfections such as lolling tongues and missing fur are led by their humans in search of a grand prize.

Here are some of the participants of the World’s Ugliest Dog competition.

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Meatloaf is a bulldog mix. All dogs in the competition are required to walk down a red carpet and are evaluated by a panel of judges. The winner gets a prize money of $1,500.

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Martha is a Neopolitan Mastiff and had won the 2017 World's Ugliest Dog Contest.

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Owned by Dane Andrew, Rascal Deux is all decked up to win the crown as the World's Ugliest Dog.

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Himisaboo is a mix of a Chinese Crested, and Dachshund. The fur deprived doggo looks all set to win.

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Zsa Zsa, the 9-year-old English Bulldog, went home with the crown. At the event, the judges decided Zsa Zsa was the ugliest pooch and was crowned as the winner of the World's Ugliest Dog Contest on June 23, 2018.

They're dogs, yes, they don't know what is going on or what the point of walking on a stage with other dogs is. They may look imperfect but does that warrant a contest that highlights their flaws? Would humans be a subject to such a contest?