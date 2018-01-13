WhatsApp becomes obsolete for many users in India

WhatsApp is one of the largest chat applications used in India and it seems that there is trouble logging in. WhatsApp is not working for a number of users in India and the popular chat app has even become "obsolete" for many users since the start of January. Some users reported facing the issue during the first week of January, but the problem seem to have escalated and spread to more users. Affected users took to Twitter to express their frustration.

That moment when #WhatsApp behaves like #Modi. 😐😑😕

1. Declared older version is obsolete overnight.

2. Can't see the new messages for urgent needs.

3. Not able to download new version from Play store. #WhatsAppDown pic.twitter.com/whJxnWGFUK — Srinivasan (@Cena_Srini) January 13, 2018

WhatsApp is asking users to update to a newer version to continue using the app. The option to update the app comes only after opening it. Screenshots uploaded by users reveal a message that says 'This version of WhatsApp became obsolete on 13 Jan, 2018. Please go to the Google Play Store and download the latest version.'

Users complained that even after heading over to Google Play, they are unable to download the latest version of the app as there are no updates available. The app also claims that the user is on a beta test program and gives the user an option to leave the program. But users say tapping the opt-out button is futile.

@WhatsApp I have updated What's app to latest version on my RedMi Note 4 but still it shows this version is obsolete on 13.01.18.

Please find the attached screenshots for better clarity.

Please look into this as I m not able to use from yesterday. @WhatsApp @facebook pic.twitter.com/kKVZhoYfBo — Manish Surushe (@manishsurushe) January 13, 2018

@MiIndiaSupport guys better fix the @WhatsApp #obsolete problem otherwise there'll be a lot of angry users

I just had to guide my mom through installing an app from unknown sources, it's going to be a nightmare for those who aren't tech savvy#WhatsApp #obsolete #miapps #xiaomi — Joshua Fernandes (@ferns_j) January 13, 2018

The problem exists mainly for Xiaomi smartphone users as is evident from the complaints. Some claim that the app is not working even after re-installing it. However our Xiaomi Note 3 faced no such issues and has been working smoothly. It is possible that the issue doesn’t affect all Xiaomi devices.

According to TechHook, WhatsApp has acknowledged the problem and said that it is being fixed. WhatsApp responded to TechHook's queries with a statement saying, "It was a problem with how our app is distributed, which is not under our control”.

WhatsApp down ! Anyone else who is facing this as well?#WhatsApp#WhatsAppDown pic.twitter.com/mCbyN2neMw — Ankit Sethi (@ankit_sethi1) January 12, 2018

WhatsApp had earlier faced a global outage on New Year’s eve, but the service was restored within few hours.