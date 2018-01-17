WhatsApp for iPhone gets YouTube integration

YouTube integration is finally available on WhatsApp for iPhone users, the popular social messaging platform. The company had been planning to bring the feature to its chat interface for a while now. iphone users will have access to this new feature enabling them to view YouTube videos right inside the chat. This means, users don’t have to open YouTube separately.

iphone users need to download the latest version of WhatsApp – v2.18.11 – to get access to the feature dubbed as YouTube PiP (Picture-in-Picture).

Now iphone users can just tap YouTube link to open up a YouTube video in Whatsapp itself. The update was first spotted by WABetaInfo. It seems that on clicking the link, instead of YouTube starting up, a small video window pops up. The window has buttons such to play/pause, close, and switch to full screen.

The video window can be resized and moved around the screen. However, according to some reports, it seems to settle either on the top or bottom of the screen. The new update allows the YouTube video to keep playing even after the user exits the chat. It even continues to play when the user views another chat.

It turns out that the YouTube video window appears only when a user receives a video. According to NDTV, if a user shares a video with a contact, they themselves cannot watch it within the app. It is unclear when Android users will receive the update that enables them to do the same.