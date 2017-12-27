WhatsApp will not work on these platforms after 2017

As we get closer to the end of 2017, WhatsApp has some bad news for some smartphone users. The social messaging service will cease working on devices running BlackBerry OS, BlackBerry 10, and Windows Phone 8.0 and older operating systems from December 31, 2017. WhatsApp had extended the support for all the mentioned platforms earlier in June.

The company also revealed that the app will stop working for phones running Nokia S40. Phones running on Android 2.3.7 and older (Gingerbread) will be stopped from February 1, 2020. The app is already unavailable for a number of Nokia phones that run Symbian S60.

“This was a tough decision for us to make, but the right one in order to give people better ways to keep in touch with friends, family, and loved ones using WhatsApp. If you use one of these affected mobile devices, we recommend upgrading to a newer Android, iPhone, or Windows Phone before the end of 2016 to continue using WhatsApp," WhatsApp states on its blog.

While phones running Windows Phone 8 will miss out of WhatsApp, devices with Windows Phone 8.1 may continue to use WhatsApp even though Microsoft itself has admitted that Windows Mobile is dead. WhatsApp abandoning BlackBerry OS is not surprising considering that BlackBerry has confirmed that its phones are now being manufactured by China-based TCL and powered by Android OS.​