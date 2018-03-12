WhatsApp’s new ‘Terms of Service’ leaked; and it’s worrying

WhatsApp recently sent in the newest version of its popular messaging platform to Google Play Beta Program. Though visual changes were not so apparent on the update, a report claims that WhatsApp’s terms of service has been changed and is likely to be implemented in the stable versions of the software. The reports are worrying because the Terms of Service reveals that WhatsApp will soon start sharing data with Facebook.

WhatsApp update tracker WABetaInfo recently got access to the new ToS from the latest update of the app. According to the website, WhatsApp will be sharing info with Facebook companies though "it [information] will only be used to provide services to WhatsApp." It is unclear if this move can result in an enhanced tracking of user activities by Facebook or not. It is worth noting that the ToS assures that "nothing you share on WhatsApp, including your phone number, will be shown on Facebook or any of the Facebook Company Products, unless you choose to show it."

A big revelation from the new Terms of Service by WhatsApp is that the company is working with Facebook companies to provide users with "sponsored content/ ads from these businesses." From the sound of it, it seems like there may be advertisements within WhatsApp. This is a stark departure from the no-advertising policy that was mentioned by Jan Kuom, co-founder of WhatsApp.

Additionally, the ToS states that WhatsApp shares info with other Facebook companies to ensure safety of users on the platform by removing hate speech, dangerous activity, and abusive content. In such instances however, WhatsApp will share info such as phone numbers, profile names, device details etc.​