While Mark Zuckerberg testified at the Senate, he was roasted online

First published: April 11, 2018 08:46 PM IST | Updated: April 11, 2018 08:46 PM IST | Author: Debanu Das

Mark Zuckerberg on Tuesday testified before US senators over Facebook’s role in the Cambridge Analytica data breach scandal. This was the first of the two hearings that Zuckerberg attended. The CEO of Facebook faced a five-hour question-answer session after it was alleged that CA harvested personal data of as many as 87 million people. It was further alleged that the firm had influenced voters during the Presidential Elections of 2016. Meanwhile, social media picked up some of Zuckerberg’s awkward moments and memes began pouring in.

During his testimony, Zuckerberg had said that his company would soon have “more than 20,000 people by the end of this year working on security and content review”. With about 44 senators attending the meeting, the atmosphere was tense and Zuckerberg was grilled.

A number of memes targeted Zuckerberg for looking and behaving like a robot. Some commented on his posture, comparing him with Data, an android from Star Trek who struggles with human emotions and behaviour. Several commenters also noted that the senators who are reported to be over 62 years old, were unable to entirely understand Facebook.

Meanwhile, Amanda Werner, an activist, dress up as a troll in the Senate with a colourful wig on top of her head and a Russian flag around her neck.

