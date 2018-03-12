With these Samsung Galaxy S9 leaks, you won’t have to wait for MWC

Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S9 is scheduled to be launched on February 25th at the Mobile World Congress. With the number of leaks that have surfaced online, there may not be a lot left to surprise us on the day of launch. WinFuture and serial leakster Evan Blass posted a number of images that confirm key features of the S9 and the S9 Plus. The larger sized S9 Plus is sure to have the dual camera setup and will obviously have a hardware advantage over the 5.8 inch S9.

You're, ahem, missing Titanium Gray ;) pic.twitter.com/fFVdZ5hUoZ — Evan Blass (@evleaks) February 19, 2018

The report on WinFuture mentions that the S9’s camera (main camera for the S9 Plus) will have the ability to switch between two aperture options – f/1.5 and f/2.4. The S9 Plus’s second rear camera will be locked at f/2.4 and is intended for zoomed or portrait shots.

In case you need large, unmarked versions... pic.twitter.com/d233KC1cI8 — Evan Blass (@evleaks) February 19, 2018

Both phones have an 8 MP front facing camera which according to reports can support super slow motion 960 FPS video. Besides that, the phones will sport AKG tuned stereo speakers and a new Exynos 9810 processor (likely a Snapdragon 845 in North America). As for colours, the leaks show new ones. Coral Blue, Midnight Black, Lilac Purple and Titanium Gray seem like the first options however, some colours may be tied to specific regions.

The Galaxy S9 is expected to begin shipping by March 8. As of now, only the price remains unknown. The S9 might carry a premium over the S8 but these are based on third-party retailers that won't necessarily be held to official prices, reports Engadget. From the leaks it seems the S9 is a refresh of the S8 and not an overhaul.​