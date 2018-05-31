World’s first bezel-less smartphone is set to debut on June 5

The time for teasers and rumours is over. Lenovo, the Chinese manufacturer best known for computers, confirmed that it will launch its flagship smartphone, the Lenovo Z5 on June 5. The Z5 will be the first smartphone ever to have a bezel-less display.

The company confirmed that the Z5 will come with 18 patented technologies and an AI-powered dual camera setup at the rear. According to reports, the Z5 might include the coveted in-display fingerprint sensor – just like the Vivo X21.

Vivo X21

Powered with a Snapdragon 845 processor, the Z5 will reportedly have support for wireless charging. What’s more, the Z5 is claimed to have 45 days of standby time and 4 TB of internal storage space. At a time when 45 hours on a smartphone is considered a lifesaver, 45 days sounds out of the world. The 4TB onboard storage sounds simply outrageous as most of the competition has a max storage of 256GB.

Lenovo claims that the phone can store about 2,000 HD movies, 150,000 lossless music files, and a million photos. As for the design, the Z5 is expected to come with a metal unibody and a glass panel at the back – akin to what many flagships have these days.

Most of the info available is translated from Chinese social media circles. If the Lenovo Z5 delivers as much as the claims, this phone could be a game changer for the industry.