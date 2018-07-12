World's Ugliest Dog Zsa Zsa passes away at 9

After being announced as the World’s ugliest dog, English bulldog, Zsa Zsa, passed away at the age of 9 on Tuesday morning. Owner Megan Brainard announced the sad news on the Facebook page for Zsa Zsa, and confirmed that the dog died in her sleep. She further said that Zsa Zsa was not suffering from any health issues.

"She’s been staying over at my dad’s house. He woke up this morning and found her passed away," Brainard told Today.com. “I’m still in shock”, she added.

Zsa Zsa won the title of 2018 World’s Ugliest Dog with a prize money of $1, 500 for Brainard.

“From the moment we saw her beautiful face, we knew we would be her forever home,” Brainard said after Zsa Zsa won the contest in Petaluma, California.

She also said that she drove 30 hours to bring Zsa Zsa to the contest.

Brainard found Zsa Zsa’s photo on an online website and adopted the pet a year after she was rescued from a puppy mill in Missouri. She also earlier revealed that she named the canine after Hungarian actress Zsa Zsa Gabor because she had the habit of lying on the couch ‘like a beautiful model’.