Year Ender 2018: When Diet Sabya savagely called out Bollywood for plagiarism

2018 has been a roller coaster year for Bollywood. The Khans are losing their box office charm while other stars are busy getting married. But we’ve got something more interesting. While the whole world was munching on the done and dusted gossip, fashion police Diet Sabya was on another mission. Ever since the self-proclaimed style icon of B-Town, Karan Johar mentioned Diet Sabya in one of his talk show, this particular Instagram handle has become famous and how. For the unaware, Diet Sabya is an Instagram page which leaves no stone unturned to slam designers from Bollywood for being copycats.
While Bollywood fashion designers might be in the copying business from quite a time now (giggles), we are not here to be all negative about them. But, in this article we highlight top ten times Diet Sabya slammed designers on his Instagram page. Check it out!
# Deepika Padukone in a copied Ad
Should we blame the supposed intern who did the referencing for this ad? @lorealindia #Gandi #artdirection Left: @deepikapadukone and French hottie, @aurelien_muller_official | Right: @irinashayk for @allure Russia, by @giampaolosgura in 2013 😋😋🤣😂 . . . #dietsabya #copy
We do not know whom to blame here. The ad in the left featuring the leggy lass of Bollywood, Deepika Padukone is a replica of the one in the right. Creativity went for a toss!
# Jacqueline Fernandez in Falguni Shane Peacock India
Totally didn’t know that @olivier_rousteing was making custom @balmain for the #dabbangreloaded tour 🤣 . . Left: @balmain FW2018; right @jacquelinef143 in @falgunishanepeacockindia . . #gandi #inspiration #🤔 #🤭 #guts
Well, we do agree that fashion is inspirational, but it's surely not a stealing business. Reputed designer brand Falguni Shane Peacock was shamed on social media when it's glittery ensemble featuring Jacqueline was termed as 'copied'.
#Shahid Kapoor's stolen denim game
Major Guts! . Can someone tag the stylist/Designer of @shahidkapoor’s Gucci-from-Daryaganj look? . #gandi #dietsabya #🤔 #🤢 #guts
In this one specifically, Diet Sabya was unaware of the designer, but the caption of the post which starts with 'major guts' proved how the denim embroidered game was purely a not so creative move. Look at that, the resemblance is so very evident.
# Kareena Kapoor Khan in Manish Malhotra
•Update• The Source Bandra claims that ‘the look’ is theirs 😂, but on MM’s page... (you get the drift) 🤣 Wait a minute. Are we now buying £89 sequin hoodies from @topshop and claiming it’s hand-woven and designed in-house? @manishmalhotra05 @mmalhotraworld 🙊😱 (swipe to see more) . . As, #kareenakapoorkhan would say, “This is a mess!!” 🤣 . . #gandi #copy #🤢 #dietsabya
The shimmer and glitter god of Bollywood, Manish Malhotra was also not spared. Diet Sabya tagged MM and slammed him for copying a sequin design from the streets of Bandra. Ouch!
# Deepika Padukone as a tablecloth
Hi @alayabystage3 @stage3social — maybe you guys should name this the @rosettagetty dress? 👀 . . #gandi #dietsabya #copy #🤢
Here's another more than style idea plagiarism featuring Deepika Padukone.
# Ayushmann Khurrana under the radar
80% of you have voted this a design that is a ‘little too inspired’. We’ve to agree that we are a little sad to see @two.twostudio lift so blatantly. . . #gandi #copy #🤢 #dietsabya
Last but not least, inspiring fashionista Ayushmann Khurrana was also not spared from Diet Sabya's wrath. The design on the left is so very similar to the right, we mean copy with brains duh huh...