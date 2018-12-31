Year Ender 2018: When Diet Sabya savagely called out Bollywood for plagiarism

Rushabh Dhruv April 09 2019, 4.39 pm April 09 2019, 4.39 pm

2018 has been a roller coaster year for Bollywood. The Khans are losing their box office charm while other stars are busy getting married. But we’ve got something more interesting. While the whole world was munching on the done and dusted gossip, fashion police Diet Sabya was on another mission. Ever since the self-proclaimed style icon of B-Town, Karan Johar mentioned Diet Sabya in one of his talk show, this particular Instagram handle has become famous and how. For the unaware, Diet Sabya is an Instagram page which leaves no stone unturned to slam designers from Bollywood for being copycats.

While Bollywood fashion designers might be in the copying business from quite a time now (giggles), we are not here to be all negative about them. But, in this article we highlight top ten times Diet Sabya slammed designers on his Instagram page. Check it out!

# Deepika Padukone in a copied Ad

We do not know whom to blame here. The ad in the left featuring the leggy lass of Bollywood, Deepika Padukone is a replica of the one in the right. Creativity went for a toss!

# Jacqueline Fernandez in Falguni Shane Peacock India

Well, we do agree that fashion is inspirational, but it's surely not a stealing business. Reputed designer brand Falguni Shane Peacock was shamed on social media when it's glittery ensemble featuring Jacqueline was termed as 'copied'.

#Shahid Kapoor's stolen denim game

In this one specifically, Diet Sabya was unaware of the designer, but the caption of the post which starts with 'major guts' proved how the denim embroidered game was purely a not so creative move. Look at that, the resemblance is so very evident.

# Kareena Kapoor Khan in Manish Malhotra

The shimmer and glitter god of Bollywood, Manish Malhotra was also not spared. Diet Sabya tagged MM and slammed him for copying a sequin design from the streets of Bandra. Ouch!

# Deepika Padukone as a tablecloth

Here's another more than style idea plagiarism featuring Deepika Padukone.

# Ayushmann Khurrana under the radar

Last but not least, inspiring fashionista Ayushmann Khurrana was also not spared from Diet Sabya's wrath. The design on the left is so very similar to the right, we mean copy with brains duh huh...